Buffalo Grove honors finance leader Anderson as he leaves for Barrington post

Scott Anderson answered a help wanted ad 27 years ago in a town called Buffalo Grove.

"I had no idea where it was," he now says.

Today, Anderson not only is intimately familiar with the village as his longtime workplace, but also his hometown.

Community leaders honored Anderson this week with a proclamation and a plaque as he ends his long career with the village of Buffalo Grove and takes over as village manager in Barrington.

"We hope that you will be here every board meeting to complain about your water bill," Buffalo Grove Village Manager Dane Bragg said jokingly.

Anderson joined the village in 1992 as a police officer, but seven years later moved over to the village's finance department. He was named director of finance in 2006 and has served in the role since.

Anderson was applauded by the audience, prompting him to say, "After 20 years of tax levy presentations, I think this is the first year I have gotten applause for anything."

He thanked present and past village boards and said he has been fortunate in his career, being plucked from the police ranks by former Village Manager William Balling and tabbed for assistant finance director.

"I think I was lost in a trade. I don't know what the police department got in return for me," he said.

"I'll take all those positive experiences from the community, from the employees, everyone I have interacted with, to my next role, as I move on to the next chapter in my career," Anderson added.