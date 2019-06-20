Boil order lifted in Vernon Hills area

Lake County authorities announced Thursday that a boil order has been lifted for water customers in portions of Vernon Hills and Mettawa. The order had been in place since a mechanical failure Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

A boil order that affected more than 1,300 homes and businesses in the Vernon Hills and Mettawa areas has been lifted, allowing normal use of water by those impacted.

Lake County Public Works Director Rodney Worden announced Thursday morning that testing has shown the water is safe.

"We had a mechanical failure at one of our reservoirs in the Vernon Water System," Worden said. "As a result, you may have experienced water loss or low water pressure. The problem has been resolved and water service/water pressure was restored."

Sections of the Vernon Hills water system lost pressure and/or service for about an hour Tuesday, leading public works officials to issue a boil order notice as a precaution for affected customers, which included businesses in Hawthorn Mall and the Mellody Farm shopping center.

Bacteriological samples collected to verify the quality of the water supply were declared free of coliform bacteria by a certified laboratory, Worden said.

In a separate but related matter, repairs to a water main that provides Lake Michigan water to several Lake County communities, including Vernon Hills, have been completed and a water restriction notice lifted.

The boil order affected two roughly square areas. The first stretches north and west from Route 60 and Milwaukee Ave. (Route 21). The other area was north and west of Route 60 between St. Mary's Road and I-94.

Call (847) 377-7500 with questions.