Prosecutors to appeal would-be bomber's sentence
Federal prosecutors are taking the unusual step of appealing the 16-year prison sentence handed last month to a Hillside man who in September 2012 tried to set off a 1,000-pound car bomb in the Loop, according to a notice filed Wednesday.
The move signals a new chapter in the long-running legal odyssey of Adel Daoud. Now 25, Daoud was 18 when he was first arrested at the end of a months-long FBI investigation that involved an undercover agent.
Daoud's attorney, Thomas Anthony Durkin, said Wednesday the decision to appeal the sentence was "tone deaf."
