Gurnee man accused of shooting two people in Maine Township

A Gurnee man has been charged with attempted murder in a Maine Township shooting earlier this month.

Ayande Andrews, 20, shot a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man June 4 on the 10000 block of Linda Lane near Des Plaines, according to a news release from the Cook County sheriff's office.

Police found the two victims with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. An investigation revealed Andrews had shot the victims during an argument inside their home and then fled, the news release said.

An arrest warrant for Andrews was issued June 6. Four days later, an FBI task force arrested him in Atlanta. He waived extradition on June 11 and was returned to Cook County on Tuesday, the news release said.

Andrews was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of home invasion. He was denied bond during his appearance Wednesday at the Skokie courthouse.