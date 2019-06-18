Town hall in Des Plaines:

State Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines is hosting a summer town hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, in meeting rooms B and C at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave. The public is invited to ask questions and hear important updates about the state's budget process and recent legislation passed this session. This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Murphy's office at (847) 718-1110 or email murphy@senatedem.illinois.gov