Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fox River Grove crash

A 56-year-old man had to be airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after a crash on Route 22 in Fox River Grove that shut down traffic for hours.

Fox River Grove Police Chief Eric Waitrovich said the man was driving his motorcycle west on Route 22 about 1:15 p.m. when a 20-year-old woman driving a sedan pulled out of a nearby commercial development and the vehicles collided.

The woman was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington with minor injuries, Waitrovich said. The man was flown in a Flight For Life helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what Waitrovich called "very serious injuries."

The crash, which remains under investigation, shut down traffic on Route 22 between Route 14 and Ski Hill Road until around 4:30 p.m.