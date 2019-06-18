Crime

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fox River Grove crash

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A 56-year-old man had to be airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after a crash on Route 22 in Fox River Grove that shut down traffic for hours.

Fox River Grove Police Chief Eric Waitrovich said the man was driving his motorcycle west on Route 22 about 1:15 p.m. when a 20-year-old woman driving a sedan pulled out of a nearby commercial development and the vehicles collided.

The woman was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington with minor injuries, Waitrovich said. The man was flown in a Flight For Life helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what Waitrovich called "very serious injuries."

The crash, which remains under investigation, shut down traffic on Route 22 between Route 14 and Ski Hill Road until around 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 