Feder: Curse word led WGN Radio to fire Patti Vasquez

The last straw for Patti Vasquez turned out to be an accidental F-bomb that dropped during her show on WGN 720-AM earlier this month. Vasquez was fired Monday after five years as late-night host at the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station, although neither she nor the company would say why. Here's the scoop: A live newscast was airing on her show when another microphone was inadvertently switched on and picked up some unidentified voices. One of the voices is heard clearly saying: "F-- you." News anchor Roger Badesch then says: "Guys, your microphones are on in there, I do believe. Can we turn those microphones off?" After multiple suspensions for previous infractions, Vasquez's failure to report the incident to her bosses apparently proved to be her final offense. Now Vasquez says she's planning to run for the Illinois State Senate. Read more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.