College of Lake County farm market opens Thursday

The College of Lake County's farm market will sell college-grown fresh produce and honey from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 20.

The market operates on the front lawn of the horticulture building off Lancer Lane between Brae Loch Road and Washington Street, on the Grayslake campus. Proceeds help support student internships in the college's horticulture career programs, including sustainable agriculture.

Available produce includes salad mix, spring onions, radishes, beets and carrots. The honey is from CLC's managed bee colony. In coming weeks, the farm will offer kale, chard, collards, zucchini, spring onions, raspberries and, for the first time, blackberries.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.