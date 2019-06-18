Carpentersville police investigating possible shooting

Carpentersville police are investigating a possible shooting on the east side of town Tuesday evening.

Police have placed markers by shell casings near the intersection of Berkshire Circle and Bristol Court. A large black Ford truck with shattered windows could be spotted on 2000 block of Berkshire Circle, slightly over a curb, possibly having hit a utility pole.

Police have yet to release information about what happened. Police Chief Michael Kilbourne was on the scene but would not comment.