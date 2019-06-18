Crime

Carpentersville police investigating possible shooting

  • Police investigate an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville.

      Police investigate an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The numbers mark where shell casings were found after an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville

      The numbers mark where shell casings were found after an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Police investigate an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville.

      Police investigate an apparent shooting Tuesday at Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive in Carpentersville. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Carpentersville police are investigating a possible shooting on the east side of town Tuesday evening.

Police have placed markers by shell casings near the intersection of Berkshire Circle and Bristol Court. A large black Ford truck with shattered windows could be spotted on 2000 block of Berkshire Circle, slightly over a curb, possibly having hit a utility pole.

Police have yet to release information about what happened. Police Chief Michael Kilbourne was on the scene but would not comment.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 