Carpentersville police investigating possible shooting
Carpentersville police are investigating a possible shooting on the east side of town Tuesday evening.
Police have placed markers by shell casings near the intersection of Berkshire Circle and Bristol Court. A large black Ford truck with shattered windows could be spotted on 2000 block of Berkshire Circle, slightly over a curb, possibly having hit a utility pole.
Police have yet to release information about what happened. Police Chief Michael Kilbourne was on the scene but would not comment.
