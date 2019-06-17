Lake County food drive begins

hello

Lake County is again partnering with the American Public Works Association Lake Branch, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Lake County sheriff's office for the second annual countywide food drive.

County transportation and public works employees, as well as many agencies in the surrounding communities, are collecting food for those in need. All food donations will be delivered to the Lake County Fairgrounds for a Responding to Hunger event July 23, with all the participating agencies. Admission to the event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items.

The event is set for 8 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake, and will include a Touch-A-Truck.