St. Charles man charged in home invasion, sexual assault

A St. Charles man is facing felony charges alleging he broke into a home and committed a sexual assault early Friday, authorities said.

Jason A. Carter, 42, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. outside the residence in the 300 block of Illinois Street, according to St. Charles police. He is charged with home invasion and criminal sexual assault.

Carter is accused of entering the home uninvited and sexually assaulting a person who was sleeping on the couch, police said. He is believed to be an acquaintance of the person, according to police.

Carter is being held on $100,000 bail at the Kane County jail, according to sheriff's office records. His next court date is June 28.