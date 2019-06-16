Arlington Heights police plan checkpoint Friday night
Updated 6/16/2019 4:17 PM
Arlington Heights police will conduct a roadside safety checkpoint Friday night on Rand Road and Beverly Lane.
It's part of the department's specialized traffic enforcement activities that start Monday and continue through July 8 under the Independence Day holiday "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" campaigns.
Police say they will be on the lookout for motorists driving without seat belts, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or committing other traffic-related offenses.
The stepped-up enforcement is funded with federal traffic safety funds and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
