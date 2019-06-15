 
News

Libertyville Days Festival parade theme: 50th anniversary of moon landing

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/15/2019 1:38 PM
      The Libertyville Days parade makes its way down Milwaukee Avenue Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      Jim Best with the Lake County Mounted Posse rides his horse during the Libertyville Days parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      Retired Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher was the grand marshal of the Libertyville Days parade Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      Kids wait for candy during the Libertyville Days parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      Tom Tuttle of Morton Grove rides his magic carpet during the Libertyville Days parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      The Libertyville Days Parade proceeds down Milwaukee Avenue Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      Terri Coughlin marches with the Nora Project during the Libertyville Days Parade Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      The Libertyville High School dance team performs during the Libertyville Days Parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      The Chain of Lakes Model A Club shows off vintage cars during the Libertyville Days Parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      The Future Cats march with the Libertyville High School cheerleaders during the Libertyville Days Parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

      People carry a giant American flag during the Libertyville Days Parade Saturday on Milwaukee Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The Libertyville Days Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning in downtown Libertyville.

This year's theme was "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon.

The fest, which is sponsored by the Libertyville Civic Center Foundation, continues through Sunday.

