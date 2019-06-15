Libertyville Days Festival parade theme: 50th anniversary of moon landing
The Libertyville Days Festival parade went off without a hitch Saturday morning in downtown Libertyville.
This year's theme was "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon.
The fest, which is sponsored by the Libertyville Civic Center Foundation, continues through Sunday.
