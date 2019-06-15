Chicago Bears play different sport in Schaumburg to raise money for charity

Stars of the gridiron at Soldier Field could be found pitching, hitting and catching softballs on the diamond at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium in the Northwest suburbs Saturday during a charity game between Chicago Bears offense and defense players.

Taking the field at the inaugural Eddie Jackson Charity Softball Game were the star safety himself along with outside linebacker Khalil Mack, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and others.

Tickets began as low as $10 to benefit the event's charitable partners. A home run derby also was held.