Chicago Bears play different sport in Schaumburg to raise money for charity

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/15/2019 7:53 PM
  • Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard reacts to one of his home runs during a home run derby before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday. Bullard won the home run derby.

      Chicago Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard reacts to one of his home runs during a home run derby before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday. Bullard won the home run derby. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bears Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson pitches to linebacker Khalil Mack before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Chicago Bears Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson pitches to linebacker Khalil Mack before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Chicago Bears Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson signs autographs before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday.

      Chicago Bears Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson signs autographs before the inaugural Eddie Jackson Offense vs. Defense Charity Softball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Stars of the gridiron at Soldier Field could be found pitching, hitting and catching softballs on the diamond at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium in the Northwest suburbs Saturday during a charity game between Chicago Bears offense and defense players.

Taking the field at the inaugural Eddie Jackson Charity Softball Game were the star safety himself along with outside linebacker Khalil Mack, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and others.

Tickets began as low as $10 to benefit the event's charitable partners. A home run derby also was held.

