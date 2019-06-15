Chicago Bears play different sport in Schaumburg to raise money for charity
Updated 6/15/2019 7:53 PM
hello
Stars of the gridiron at Soldier Field could be found pitching, hitting and catching softballs on the diamond at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium in the Northwest suburbs Saturday during a charity game between Chicago Bears offense and defense players.
Taking the field at the inaugural Eddie Jackson Charity Softball Game were the star safety himself along with outside linebacker Khalil Mack, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and others.
Tickets began as low as $10 to benefit the event's charitable partners. A home run derby also was held.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
- This article filed under:
- News
- Schaumburg
- Charities and Fundraising
- Bears
- Softball
- Schaumburg Newsletter
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.