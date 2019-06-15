250 athletes overcome disabilities to compete in Great Lakes Games

Tom Huene, 56, of Arlington Heights throws the javelin from a seated position.

He had always been into sports as a teen but when he suffered cancer in his spine, he lost use of his lower body. That didn't stop him though.

Now, he's a para athlete and he's won 11 gold medals in the Para Nationals.

"It provided normalcy for me, something to work on," said Huene as he competed Saturday in the Great Lakes Games hosted by the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association at Lake Forest High School.

He was one of about 250 athletes from around the country who competed in the event, including 17 U.S. Paralympians.

Athletes competed in track and field events as well as swimming, archery, power lifting and bocce ball.

The multisport competition is for athletes who have a physical disability or visual impairment. The games provides three days of competition, educational clinics and social events.

"We have everything from our first time competitors to people trying to make the Para Pan Games," said Cindy Housner, executive director of GLASA (Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association). "Its an opportunity for the elite athletes to increase their rankings."

Track events will be held Sunday at Niles West High School. For more information, go to www.glasa.org.