Woman arrested after noise complaint at St. Charles apartment complex escalates

A noise complaint escalated quickly this week between two neighbors at a St. Charles apartment complex and now one woman faces a possible prison term.

Jennifer A. Marshall, 48, of the 200 block of Lakeside Drive, St. Charles, is charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a peace officer, both felonies, along with misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct, according to Kane County court records.

The charges stem from a case around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on the city's northeast side, police said.

According to St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Erik Mahan, Marshall kicked open the front apartment door of her downstairs neighbor just as the neighbor was meeting with a police officer who she called to report that Marshall had been threatening her.

The woman had called police around 11 p.m. to report a possible domestic disturbance at Marshall's upstairs apartment, Mahan said. After police left, Marshall began pounding on the woman's door, threatening her and saying "I'm going to get you," Mahan said.

An officer was meeting with the downstairs neighbor when Marshall kicked open the door, which Mahan described as "not secured."

Marshall was holding some type of "dark metal object" and appeared to be intoxicated. She then ran back to her apartment, Mahan said.

"We believe it was in retaliation for a prior 911 call," Mahan said.

No one was injured.

Mahan said police had not responded to any previous disturbance calls involving the two women. According to the charging documents, the aggravated assault charge stems from Marshall placing the officer in a reasonable apprehension of being battered.

Marshall has posted bond and is next due in court on Thursday. The most severe charge of home invasion carries a prison term of six to 30 years if convicted with no chance of probation.