West Chicago athletic club coach convicted of sexual abuse

A West Chicago man has been convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl he coached in a private athletic club.

DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay found Jon Miki, 51, of the 2500 block of Havens Drive, guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors alleged that from March 24 through March 31, 2018, Miki sexually abused his victim on two occasions at his home in West Chicago.

The girl's parents grew suspicious of her relationship with Miki and contacted authorities, sparking an investigation.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Miki's bail was set at $75,000. Two days later, he posted the necessary $7,500 and was released from custody.

"This afternoon, Judge MacKay found Jon Miki guilty of using his position of trust and authority over a 17-year-old girl to satisfy his sexual desires," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Not only did (Miki) abuse his victim, he also abused the trust placed in him by the victim's parents as well as the athletic community in which he was involved."

Miki's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.