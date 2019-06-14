Libertyville Days Festival in full swing, will contiune through Sunday
Updated 6/14/2019 7:34 PM
hello
The Libertyville Days Festival, which opened Thursday night, continued Friday at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., with the theme "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.
The festival features carnival rides, music, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden.
Saturday's parade will step off 10:30 a.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and run north from the Metra station to Rockland Road. The festival will close at 11 p.m. On Sunday, the event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
More information is at www.libciviccenter.org.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.