Libertyville Days Festival in full swing, will contiune through Sunday

hello

The Libertyville Days Festival, which opened Thursday night, continued Friday at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., with the theme "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.

The festival features carnival rides, music, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden.

Saturday's parade will step off 10:30 a.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and run north from the Metra station to Rockland Road. The festival will close at 11 p.m. On Sunday, the event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

More information is at www.libciviccenter.org.