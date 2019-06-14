 
News

Libertyville Days Festival in full swing, will continue through Sunday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/14/2019 9:22 PM
  • Kids ride the Rock Star on Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville.

      Kids ride the Rock Star on Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People check out carnival games Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville.

      People check out carnival games Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lucas Maresca, 3, of Libertyville plays the bottle game Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville.

      Lucas Maresca, 3, of Libertyville plays the bottle game Friday during Libertyville Days in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mellencougar performs during Libertyville Days on Friday in downtown Libertyville.

      Mellencougar performs during Libertyville Days on Friday in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Adeleina Vena, 5, of Libertyville enjoys some fires during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville.

      Adeleina Vena, 5, of Libertyville enjoys some fires during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Amelia Ashba, 2, of Libertyville munches on a slice of pizza during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville.

      Amelia Ashba, 2, of Libertyville munches on a slice of pizza during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • 7-month-old Finley Daniel of Vernon Hills eyes her mother Kati's fries during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville.

      7-month-old Finley Daniel of Vernon Hills eyes her mother Kati's fries during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Erika Pono, let, and Erika Cooney, both of Libertyville play a carnival shooting game during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville.

      Erika Pono, let, and Erika Cooney, both of Libertyville play a carnival shooting game during Libertyville Days Friday in downtown Libertyville. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The Libertyville Days Festival, which opened Thursday night, continued Friday at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., with the theme "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.

The festival features carnival rides, music, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden.

Saturday's parade will step off 10:30 a.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and run north from the Metra station to Rockland Road. The festival will close at 11 p.m. On Sunday, the event runs from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

More information is at www.libciviccenter.org.

