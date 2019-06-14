Feder: Film screening to honor Chet Coppock at New Trier West tonight

One of Chet Coppock's last video projects will have a public screening tonight at New Trier West High School in Northfield as a tribute to the late Chicago sportscaster. Coppock, who grew up in Northfield and graduated from New Trier in 1966, went on to become one of Chicago's most recognizable sports media figures. He died April 17 of injuries from a car accident near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Tonight's event, hosted by The GameChangers Foundation, will feature a screening of "GameChangers," a 2018 documentary about the historic rivalry between the basketball teams of Marshall High School on Chicago's West Side and New Trier in the '60s. Read more at robertfeder.com.