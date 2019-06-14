News
FRI, 6/14/2019
Friday, June 14, 2019
US says video shows Iran removing mine from stricken tanker
US military releases video it says shows Iran removing unexploded mine from targeted tanker; Iran denies involvement
Emails: Trump official consulting climate change rejectersEmails show a Trump administration national security official seeking help crafting challenges to climate change science from advisers with a controversial think tank
Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb diesSpokeswomen for the family of a slain Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife says the infant boy has died
The last time the US witnessed a 'Tanker War' in the Persian Gulf, it ended in tragedyAfter two suspected attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, one question was looming over discussions in Washington and other Western capitals Friday morning: If Iran was indeed behind the attacks, as the United States has claimed, how much more is it willing to risk?
Trump says he won't fire Kellyanne Conway over Hatch Act violationsPresident Donald Trump says he won't fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.
Trump says McGahn 'may have been confused' in saying Trump directed him to pursue Mueller's firingDuring the interview with ABC News, Trump issued a fresh denial of an episode detailed in Mueller's report that House Democrats have seized upon as they examine whether Trump sought to obstruct Mueller's probe and should be impeached.
The Latest: Trump on tanker attacks: 'Iran did do it'President Donald Trump on Friday is calling Iran "a nation of terror," saying Iran's responsibility for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman was "exposed" by the United States
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandatesNew York has eliminated a religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren
He died after Chicago family took him off life support. Then he walked through the door.They had bought the casket and were making funeral plans. Then, everything changed for a Chicago family.
Illinois American Water offers conservation tipsWith the onset of rising temperatures, Illinois American Water (IAW) would like to remind their customers to use water wisely.
Pollinator partnershipsPlants and animals have some crazy lifestyles, particularly when it comes to pollination.
Latest News
- 9:30 AMObsession with 1999 attack could shape Columbine's future
- 9:22 AMTrump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks
- 9:21 AMTrump eyes former immigration official as his border czar
- 8:55 AM'This is a mess': Hundreds of complaints against St. Charles-area car dealerships
- 8:54 AMThe Latest: Oil firms commit to 'meaningful' carbon pricing
- 8:29 AMCorrection: Bitcoin-Carbon Footprint story
- 8:25 AMUS industrial production rose in May, but factories struggle
-
Be the first to Know!
Get the NEWS daily in your inbox.
Recommended for You
More Suburban News
- NapervilleNaperville's Knoch Park getting better softball field, new turf for lacrosse, soccer and football
- EducationNo cellphones in classrooms, new Chromebooks among changes at U-46 schools this fall
- Glendale HeightsFormer Streamwood man sentenced in absentia for Glendale Hts. abuse
- ElginElgin casino kills July 4 concert, will continue to sponsor fireworks
- EducationDist. 15 leader attends his last meeting
- Hoffman EstatesSchaumburg man pleads guilty in stock fraud scheme
- BusinessMitsuwa Marketplace ready to show off renovations
- Kane CountyStudy: Kane sheriff's proposed drug treatment facility would turn profit
- ElginElgin council presses waste hauler for low-income senior discounts, composting
- Crime3 charged in Crystal Lake prostitution stings
- MundeleinWith demolition looming, Mundelein's old village hall turns 90
- RosemontMan charged in I-90 shooting near Rosemont
- ElginPalatine man who died in Elgin motorcycle crash identified
- BataviaPollinator partnerships
- LisleOpening of Marq on Main development celebrated in Lisle
Photo Galleries
Inside News
Trending News
Top Jobs
Today's Obituaries