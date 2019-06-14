News

FRI, 6/14/2019

Friday, June 14, 2019

FILE - In this March 29, 2013, file photo, a worker helps monitor water pumping pressure and temperature, at an oil and natural gas extraction site, outside Rifle, on the Western Slope of Colorado. A Trump administration national security official has sought help from advisers to a think tank that disavows climate change to challenge widely accepted scientific findings on global warming, according to his emails. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Emails: Trump official consulting climate change rejecters

Emails show a Trump administration national security official seeking help crafting challenges to climate change science from advisers with a controversial think tank
FILE - This combination of booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department on Thursday, May 16, 2019 shows from left, Pioter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24. Spokeswomen for the family of a slain Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife says the infant boy has died. Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed a family statement posted on Facebook that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's baby died Friday, June 14 at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, have been charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez's death. Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb dies

Spokeswomen for the family of a slain Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife says the infant boy has died
FILE — This Sept. 21, 1987 file photo shows mines aboard the Iranian ship Iran Ajr being inspected by a boarding party from the USS Lasalle in the Persian Gulf. Mysterious attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz show how susceptible one of the world’s crucial chokepoints for global energy supplies remains, 30 years after the U.S. Navy and Iran found themselves entangled a similarly shadowy conflict.

The last time the US witnessed a 'Tanker War' in the Persian Gulf, it ended in tragedy

After two suspected attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, one question was looming over discussions in Washington and other Western capitals Friday morning: If Iran was indeed behind the attacks, as the United States has claimed, how much more is it willing to risk?
President Donald Trump speaks about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. Sanders is leaving her position at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sarah Sanders leaving White House job, returning to Arkansas

President Donald Trump praises White House press secretary Sarah Sanders as a 'warrior' and encourages her to run for governor when she soon leaves her job and returns home to Arkansas
In this April 30, 2019 photo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. A federal watchdog is recommending that President Donald Trump remove counselor Kellyanne Conway from federal service for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act by repeatedly disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
Trump says he won't fire Kellyanne Conway over Hatch Act violations
President Donald Trump says he won't fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.
President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Friday that former White House counsel Donald McGahn “may have been confused” when he told investigators that Trump had directed him to pursue the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller amid his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump says McGahn 'may have been confused' in saying Trump directed him to pursue Mueller's firing
During the interview with ABC News, Trump issued a fresh denial of an episode detailed in Mueller's report that House Democrats have seized upon as they examine whether Trump sought to obstruct Mueller's probe and should be impeached.
This June 13, 2019 false-color image from the European Commission's Sentinel-2 satellite that was processed by Sinergise's Sentinel Hub website shows the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair, bottom right, ablaze with smoke rising from it in the Gulf of Oman after what the U.S. described as a limpet mine attack by Iran. Iran has denied being involved in the incident. The land mass to the left is the United Arab Emirates and Oman on the Arabian Peninsula. The land mass in the upper right hand corner is Iran. (European Commission via AP)
The Latest: Trump on tanker attacks: 'Iran did do it'
President Donald Trump on Friday is calling Iran "a nation of terror," saying Iran's responsibility for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman was "exposed" by the United States
FILE - In this March 27, 2019 file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y., north of New York City. On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, federal health officials updated the U.S. measles case count, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates
New York has eliminated a religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren
He died after Chicago family took him off life support. Then he walked through the door.
They had bought the casket and were making funeral plans. Then, everything changed for a Chicago family.
Illinois American Water offers tips for summer water conservation.
Illinois American Water offers conservation tips
With the onset of rising temperatures, Illinois American Water (IAW) would like to remind their customers to use water wisely.
A bumblebee on a heath aster at Snuffy’s Prairie in Dundee Township. Studies have shown the frequency of the bee’s buzz induces the flower to release pollen.
Pollinator partnerships
Plants and animals have some crazy lifestyles, particularly when it comes to pollination.
This booking photo by the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office in Bangor, Maine, and released Thursday, June 13, 2019, by the Norwalk, Conn., Police Department shows Marc Karun, of Stetson, Maine, arrested Wednesday, June 12 on charges in connection to the 1986 rape and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk.
Three decades after a child's murder, police arrested a suspect. His neighbors weren't surprised.
Marc Karun's strange behavior had long unnerved neighbors in his small Maine town. Now he faces charges in a decades-old case.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Photo Galleries
Members of the Class 4A state champion Maine West girls basketball team watch as a highlight video is shown during the Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday night. The team was awarded a Sweet Moments Award at the event.
Daily Herald Prep Sports Excellence Awards
A showstopper at the Morton Arboretum’s “Nature Connects” exhibit: the Monarch Butterfly on Milkweed, comprised of 39,708 Lego bricks.
501,158 Lego bricks were used in new sculptures at Morton Arboretum
Host James Corden, center, performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The 73rd annual Tony Awards
Christian Liberty Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 8, at the school in Arlington Heights.
Christian Liberty Academy graduation
St. Francis coach Ralph Remus talks with Tarin Malloy before her first at-bat against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
Girls state softball semifinals: St. Charles East, St. Francis, Huntley
Montini Catholic catcher Nicholas Wind, right, celebrates the team’s 5-1 victory over Dixon during the Class 3A state baseball semifinal in Joliet Friday.
Boys state semifinal baseball games: St. Charles North, Hampshire, Montini
