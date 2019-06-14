Barrington's White House presents summer season of cultural arts events

hello

"Chaplin's Smile: The Music of Charlie Chaplin" will feature Philippe Quint, violin, and Barrington's own Marta Aznavoorian, piano. Courtesy of Village of Barrington

3rd Thursdays Art Night Out continues July 18 showcasing the life and work of Jill Funk, founder of Barrington's Kaleidoscope School of Art. Courtesy of Village of Barrington

Hear the music of Charlie Chaplin at Barrington's White House Aug. 18. Courtesy of Village of Barrington

Barrington's White House will present its first summer season of cultural events beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, with "Comics, Sleuths and Heroes of Old-Time Radio" by the TesserAct Theatre Ensemble.

Travel back in time for adventure, laughter and suspense in four mini radio shows featuring Sherlock Holmes and Watson, the Lone Ranger, Jack Benny, and Fibber McGee and Molly.

A complimentary ice cream social with the Barrington Area Council on Aging begins at 6:30 p.m.

The season continues July 4 with an open house at Barrington's White House following the Barrington Fourth of July parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See docents in their new period costumes, then listen to American folk songs at 11:30 a.m. as performed by Old Town School of Folk Music teacher Chris Walz and his Bluegrass Players. Free.

The always-popular 3rd Thursdays Art Night Out continues July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a showcase of the life and work of Jill Funk, the founder of Barrington's Kaleidoscope School of Art. From clay sculpture to mosaic, from oils to pencil drawing, Funk's work is rich with color, fantasy, and the beautiful human form. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

July continues with the Agnes Krueger Scholarship Recipients Recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Hear some of Barrington's emerging musical stars. These gifted student musicians and vocalists earned scholarships to continue their musical education and explore their talents through the Agnes Krueger Scholarship.

The summer featured performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, with "Chaplin's Smile: The Music of Charlie Chaplin," featuring Philippe Quint, violin, and Barrington's own Marta Aznavoorian, piano.

Everyone knows Charlie Chaplin as a silent film star, but few realize that Chaplin composed nearly all of the music accompanying his films. In honor of Chaplin's 130th birthday, a collection of his works has been carefully curated and newly arranged for piano and violin by Quint, in collaboration with two arrangers.

The evening includes the song "Smile" ("Smile, though your heart is breaking ..."). A special "Charlie Chaplin Cocktail" will be featured.

The summer season concludes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with a viola recital by Barrington native Stephanie Block. Praised as "exceptionally talented" and a "virtuosic performer," Block is a first-year Viola Fellow at the New World Symphony and has performed as a Chicago and international soloist, orchestral musician, and award-winning chamber musician.

She performs works by Beethoven and Zimbalis alongside Chicago native and Julliard pianist Natalie Nedvetsky.

Save the date for Barrington's White House Opening Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring the kickoff to the 2019-20 cultural season with a black-tie optional cocktail reception and concert featuring the Grammy-nominated and internationally renowned Lincoln Trio.

Barrington's White House is at 145 W. Main St. For details and tickets, visit www.barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.