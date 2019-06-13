Palatine man who died in Elgin crash identified

Piotr Klimczak, 49, of Palatine died from injuries sustained in a crash just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, when he was driving a motorcycle that collided with a sport utility vehicle, officials said Thursday. Courtesy of Glueckert Funeral Home

The Kane County coroner released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Elgin.

Piotr Klimczak, 49, of Palatine died from injuries sustained in the crash just before 6 a.m., when he was driving a motorcycle that crashed into a sport utility vehicle, officials said Thursday.

It appears the motorcycle was traveling south on Route 31 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2005 Honda SUV traveling north near Wing Street, police said.

Klimczak, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Klimczak, survived by his wife and two children, was a furniture finisher for Exclusive Design Center in Elgin, according to an obituary from Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, where visitation and funeral services will be today.

Born in Poland, he played for the JKS Czarni Jaslo soccer team for many years and later played for the Wisla Chicago soccer club. "He also loved working out, biking with his daughter on the weekends and riding his motorcycle with his son," his obituary said.