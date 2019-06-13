Hearing canceled for man charged with posing as missing child from Aurora

CINCINNATI -- A pretrial hearing has been canceled for the 24-year-old man charged with impersonating a long-missing child from Aurora.

A court notice was posted Thursday morning, a few hours ahead of what had been scheduled as the final pretrial hearing for Brian Michael Rini of Medina, Ohio. Authorities say Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett on May 20 granted a sealed motion filed by Rini's attorney. Barrett had earlier set a June 24 trial date, but that appears likely to be postponed.

Rini has pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal agents and one of aggravated identity theft.

He's been held without bond since April, when federal authorities confirmed his identity.