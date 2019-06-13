Former Streamwood man sentenced in absentia for Glendale Hts. abuse

A former Streamwood man was sentenced in absentia Thursday to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a minor in Glendale Heights.

Carlos Quezada, 30, was given the maximum sentence for abusing a girl he worked with at a Glendale Heights Buona Beef, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Quezada abused the victim in his vehicle on several occasions from August 2016 to January 2017, the release said.

His bail was set at $200,000 in January 2017 and reduced to $100,000 the following June.

Quezada posted the necessary $10,000 to be released from custody in July 2017, but he failed to appear at his trial and was found guilty in February to seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the release.

"From the original charges to failing to appear at either his trial or sentencing, Mr. Quezada has put on full display his complete and utter contempt for the rule of law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I am confident, however, that law enforcement will not give up and that at some point in time Mr. Quezada will answer for his crimes."