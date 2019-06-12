Villa Park's Summerfest event gets ready to sizzle

The band names on the bill at Villa Park's Summerfest this Friday and Saturday spark the imagination even before the guitars, drums and vocalists hit the stage.

There is the philosophical, as in Money Beats Soul; the sunnily wholesome, as in the Good Clean Fun Band; and the quirky intrigue provoked by Pippin and the Frogs, Serendipity, Minors of Rock, Hip Pockit, and CK and the Gray.

Then there is the close-to-home talent getting ready to take a bow.

"Our in-house dance program is putting on a show," said Janet Bry, the village's media liaison, referring to the performance dance teams sponsored by Villa Park through its Parks and Recreation Department.

The show starts at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, following an 11 a.m. martial arts demonstration.

The summer sizzle all goes down in the Ardmore Business District at Ardmore Avenue and Park Boulevard near the Illinois Prairie Path. Admission is free.

According to Bry, foodies can satisfy their appetites with festival dishes from two Villa Park favorites: Michael Anthony's Pizzeria and Taqueria el Compa. Lombard's Firewater BBQ will also serve selections from its menu, along with offerings from a sandwich truck and a festival concession seller.

Liquid refreshment to go with all that food can be found in the beer tent, presented by the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce and the Villa Park Lions Club.

Friday night opens with a bags tournament at 6 p.m. Hip Pockit performs at 6 p.m., followed by Good Clean Fun Band at 8:30 p.m. Motorheads can look forward to a car show from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday on Park Boulevard.

Saturday, Minors of Rock will take the stage at 1:50 p.m., Pippin and The Frogs at 3:10 p.m., Serendipity at 4:30 p.m., Money Beats Soul at 6:30 p.m., and CK and the Gray at 8:30 p.m.

Activities for kids take place on Saturday until 8 p.m. Kids will find bouncy houses, including a waterslide inflatable ride.

According to Bry, the waterslide ride is new and was added after Summerfest 2018 proved to be steamy.

"Last year, it was so hot," she said. "That's included in the price of the wristband. We're going to have a roaming magician, balloon art, face painting and then the animal show with Dave DiNaso."

DiNaso brings his Traveling World of Reptiles to Summerfest for some slithery sightseeing.

"The kids love that," Bry said.

Another new attraction this year will be a trackless train that adults can board with the youngest festgoers.

According to Bry, the community event, a Villa Park summer staple for more than 15 years, is a popular draw.

"We usually get about 5,000 people each year," she said.