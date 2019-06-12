Schaumburg man charged in sex assault at forest preserve

A Schaumburg man faces kidnapping and sex assault charges stemming from an attack late last month on a trail in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve near Hoffman Estates, authorities announced Wednesday.

Ryan Patterson, 27, was ordered held on $150,000 bail while appearing in court Wednesday charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping charges, Cook County Sheriff's police said. If convicted, Patterson could face up to 30 years in prison.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Patterson Tuesday after an investigation into May 30 attack, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, a 48-year-old Streamwood woman was on the trail at 8:15 p.m. that night when a man attacked her and threw her cellphone into a wooded area. He then dragged her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her, sheriff's police said.

Based on the investigation, sheriff's detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896.