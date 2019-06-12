Mundelein officials eyeing land for annexation

Mundelein officials are preparing to annex residential and vacant properties near the village's west side.

Unlike many annexations, the adjoining properties -- occupying less than 3 acres of land -- don't hold any strategic value for Mundelein. Village officials are taking them in because a well for a house there is failing and the owner wants to connect to Mundelein's water system.

"The owner was in need of our help," Village Administrator John Lobaito said.

The properties are on the 26000 block of North Midlothian Road in unincorporated Fremont Township. They're on the north side of Midlothian, southwest of Route 60/83.

The land is owned by Wilmette resident Gerald Teegen. Teegen asked Mundelein officials in October about connecting the house to village utilities, according to village documents.

Such a change requires annexation under Mundelein's agreement with the Central Lake County Joint Action Water Agency, from which the village gets its water.

The house is occupied by a tenant. Teegen doesn't intend to redevelop the site once it's part of Mundelein.

The village board on Monday directed employees to prepare annexation documents. The board could finalize the annexation June 24.

Even though the deal hasn't been approved, Mayor Steve Lentz welcomed Teegen to the village during Monday's board meeting.

Once the properties are annexed, Teegen will have to pay the village a roughly $11,385 fee, documents indicate. He has requested the fee be reduced.