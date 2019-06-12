Carpentersville man charged with attempted murder

A Carpentersville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of the owner of a company he worked for, authorities said.

Juan J. Rivera, 35, worked for the victim's roofing business, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Kane County state's attorney. He called the victim Tuesday morning, asking to be paid, the release said, and the two met about 9 a.m. outside Rivera's house on the 2100 block of Tepee Avenue.

Unprovoked, Rivera reached through the window of the victim's vehicle and stabbed the left side of his chest and right hand with a serrated knife, according to the release.

The victim needed lifesaving medical treatment and is still hospitalized, the release said.

Rivera also was charged with armed violence and aggravated battery. He appeared Wednesday in Kane County bond court, where his bail was set at $800,000. His next court appearance is June 26.

Court records show Rivera had three pending criminal cases in Kane County at the time of his arrest. Most recently, Rivera was free on bond after he was accused of kicking in a door at his residence May 18 and was charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault.

He was arrested March 27 on charges of misdemeanor assault after threatening a man with a 16-inch metal tool, records show. In April 2015 he was charged with domestic battery after brandishing a knife at his home and kicking his brother, according to court records.

Rivera's brother's girlfriend obtained an order of protection against him after he threatened her with a knife, and he's also been charged with a felony for causing damage to a mattress and blanket in a Carpentersville police station holding cell, records show.