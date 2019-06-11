Wheaton police searching for man who tried to abduct child

Wheaton police say they are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a child last week.

Police responded Friday at approximately 9:46 p.m. to the 300 block of South Pierce Avenue, according to a news release from the Wheaton Police Department.

A girl was playing in the driveway of her residence when she heard a noise, police said. When she turned, she saw a white man running toward her, according to the release. No words were exchanged, the release said, and she ran into her house.

She returned outside with a flashlight to search for a family pet, police said, and as she was searching for the pet, the man scratched her and grabbed by the arm. She broke free and ran inside the house, according to the release.

The white man had a medium build and was wearing a green, white and red bandanna around his neck with a white jacket and green shirt, the release said. A dark colored sedan was seen in the area earlier, police said, but it's unknown whether it was involved in the incident.