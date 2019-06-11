Reopened Ace Hardware, new medical facility a boost for Palatine Plaza

Palatine Plaza is getting busier with the reopening of Ace Hardware under a new ownership group and the planned addition of medical offices.

Highland Park-based Mutual Ace Hardware acquired the failing operation early this year, then brought in new merchandise and renovated the interior and exterior of the space. Mutual Ace President Kyle Sheahen said the store on Northwest Highway near Hicks Road had a soft debut June 7.

"Things are going great," said Sheahen, whose store will hold a grand opening later this month. "We're still setting the store up."

At Monday night's Palatine village council meeting, Amita Health received approval to open in a vacant space covering 231-233 E. Northwest Highway. Amita will relocate from its current Palatine location at 50 S. Northwest Highway.

Councilman Doug Myslinski said improved parking will be one benefit from the new Amita Health facility.

"It's a great move," Myslinski said.

Amita Health will cover 7,628 square feet at the plaza. Most of that space last was used about 10 years ago by a medical office and urgent-care facility. About 1,000 square feet previously was used by a Cellular One store.

Services at the Amita facility will include immediate care, X-rays, occupational health care and a physician clinic. Likely hours will be 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

As for the Ace Hardware, Sheahen said it'll have the largest selection of grills in a 15-mile radius from Palatine. It'll also feature Stihl, the top-selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment in the United States.

"We're pretty much the anchor of the shopping center at this time," he said.

Other Palatine Plaza tenants include Pete and Mac's Pet Resort, Dollar Tree and Brown's Chicken.