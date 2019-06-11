Mundelein police looking for person who hit and killed 19 geese

The Mundelein Police Department is looking for a person who struck and killed a flock of Canada geese crossing the road Sunday evening.

The unknown vehicle was traveling south on Midlothian Road near Cambridge Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. when it hit and killed 19 geese, then fled the scene, according to a post on the Mundelein Police Department's Facebook page.

Canada geese are protected migratory birds, and if they're intentionally hit, the offenders could be fined by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The department requested anyone with information to call the Mundelein Police Department at (847) 968-4600 or email MPD@mundelein.org.

The case follows a CBS Chicago report last month in which a man said he plowed into a family of Canada geese in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, killing six of them. Several people who witnessed the event claimed it was intentional, but the driver said he was having brake issues.

It was not reported whether the driver was fined.