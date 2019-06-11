Lake County seeks public comment on rising rainfall amounts

Lake County's Stormwater Management Commission is collecting feedback through July 6 on findings that the county is receiving significantly higher rainfall amounts.

Precipitation is a critical factor on flood damage reduction, economic impact, infrastructure design and regulations, and on stormwater storage requirements for development sites. SMC provides guidance using the updated rainfall data and the information will be considered to set new standards and minimum requirements for the stormwater management aspects of development in Lake County.

Submit comments to Kurt Woolford at kwoolford@lakecountyil.gov. For more information, visit http://www.lakecountyil.gov/.