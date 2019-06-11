Funeral arrangements set for Arlington Heights couple

David and Anne Martin of Arlington Heights, shown with their pet dogs, will be remembered at a candlelight vigil and funeral this week. Courtesy of Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home

Funeral arrangements have been set for David and Anne Martin, the Arlington Heights couple who authorities say were stabbed to death by their daughter over the weekend.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Hwy. in Arlington Heights. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, for a funeral Mass scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.

On Wednesday night, a candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in the courtyard of Wheeling High School, where Anne Martin taught for more than two decades. Organizers have suggested that those planning to attend should wear the school colors, blue and gold.

David G. Martin, 72, and Anne P. Martin, 71, had two children, a grandchild and three stepgrandchildren. David also is survived by a brother, according to the couple's obituary.

The couple were found dead in their home on Derbyshire Lane early Saturday. Their daughter, 43-year-old Deborah Jane Martin, is being held without bond after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

During Deborah Martin's initial court appearance Tuesday, prosecutors said she repeatedly stabbed her parents early Saturday morning, just hours after the three had dinner with neighbors. They also revealed that police found a journal next to bloody clothes on her bed that includes multiple references to killing her parents.

Though Deborah Martin has no criminal background, Arlington Heights police on Tuesday said they had responded to the family home over the years.

Police Cmdr. Joe Pinnello said officers were called for service "more than a couple" times going back several years, but there was never a report of violence or anything that rose to the level of a crime. Deborah Martin lived with her parents off and on over the years, having returned to the home from living out of state at one point, Pinnello said.

She is scheduled to appear in court June 27.