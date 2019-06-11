Feder: 'Eric in the Morning' still leading the radio ratings pack

Once again led by "Eric in the Morning with Melissa & Whip," WTMX 101.9-FM held onto the top spot in Chicago's radio ratings for a second straight month, Robert Feder writes.

The Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station finished first in the overall rankings as well as in mornings (with Eric Ferguson, Melissa McGurren and Brian "Whip" Paruch), middays (with Lisa Allen) and afternoons (with Kevin "Koz" Koske and Jennifer Roberts), according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday.

Cubs baseball broadcasts boosted Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, which won in evenings (also featuring Joe Ostrowski and Julie DiCaro) and scored top 10 spots in mornings, middays and afternoons.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.