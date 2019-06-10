Police urge Batavia residents to secure homes after recent burglaries

hello

Batavia police are urging residents to use caution and secure their homes and vehicles after two recent residential burglaries.

Valuables were taken from a home early Friday morning on the 700 block of Houston Street. The residents woke up between 4:30 aand 4:50 a.m. and saw a man standing outside their bedroom, according to a news release issued by the police Monday night.

The man was white, in his late teens or early twenties, stood around 6 feet tall and wore a white shirt. In the dark, they weren't able to see the man's face and the residents initially thought the man was their son. They spoke to him briefly, and he left. Later they realized he was not their son.

The residents found that valuables including their wallets and electronics had been taken from their home, and their vehicle, which was in their attached garage, had been ransacked.

Late Sunday night to early Monday morning, someone stole a cellphone and a small amount of cash from a home on the 300 block of Whipple Avenue. Police believe the burglar entered through an unlocked door.

Police advised residents to lock all their doors and first-floor windows and to remove valuables from cars left outside.