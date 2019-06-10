'Free air sniff' in Elgin leads to drug charges

hello

A routine patrol of hotel parking lots on Elgin's northwest side last weekend resulted in drug charges against a 20-year-old Genoa man.

Daniel W. Guardi, of the 16900 block of Straight Way, is charged with several felonies, including possession of 15 to 200 LSD doses, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Kane County court records and the Kane County sheriff's office.

According to a sheriff's report, deputies on patrol of hotel and motel parking lots allowed a drug dog to do a "free air sniff" in the parking lot of a Super 8, 432 Airport Road, about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The dog signaled on a Ford Escape in the parking lot. Deputies talked with hotel management to learn the vehicle belonged to a woman who was renting two adjoining rooms, according to the report.

Deputies went to the woman's room and smelled a strong odor of cannabis, the report said.

She agreed to let deputies search the room, and they found 150 grams of marijuana, 26 grams of THC oil, 55 doses of LSD and 1½ pills of Ecstasy, with a total estimated street value of $4,000, according to the report. Deputies also found a bong, a marijuana grinder, a scale and sealing materials, the report said.

Guardi also was in the room, and after his arrest, he admitted to deputies in a recorded squad car interview that he was "using and distributing" the drugs, according to the report.

Guardi's bail has been set at $40,000, meaning he must post $4,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

If convicted of the most severe charge of LSD possession, he faces a prison term of six to 30 years with no chance of probation.

Guardi is next due in court June 27.