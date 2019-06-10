Fox Valley police reports

Batavia

• A resident reported at 9:48 a.m. Sunday that $120 was stolen from the glovebox of a car on the 100 block of South Randall Road.

• A cellphone was reported stolen at 2:49 a.m. Friday at Steak N' Shake, 1901 McKee St.

Kane County

• A rotary hammer, a saw, an Elgin pocket watch and nine blank business checks were stolen between 2 p.m. June 2 and 7 a.m. June 3 from the 9N900 block of Raymond Street near Elgin, a total loss of $1,800.

• An HP laptop computer valued at $900 was reported stolen from an unlocked car on the 45W900 block of Route 72 near Hampshire at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, .

• A leaf blower and weed eater, a total value of $1,000, were reported stolen at 2:39 p.m. Friday from a pickup truck on the 7N800 block of Cloverfield Road near St. Charles.