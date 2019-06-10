Daughter charged with murder of Arlington Heights couple

The daughter of the Arlington Heights couple found dead in their house early Saturday faces two counts of first-degree murder, police announced Monday.

Deborah Jane Martin, 43, of South Derbyshire Lane in Arlington Heights, repeatedly stabbed her father, David Martin, 72, and his wife, Anne Martin, 71, to death, according to police. She is expected to appear in a Cook County bond court later today.

Police said officers were called to the couple's South Derbyshire Lane home for a well-being check at 12:32 a.m. Saturday after someone dialed 9-1-1 from inside the residence.

Deborah J. Martin, 43, Arlington Heights

Authorities said no conversation took place, and officers were dispatched to investigate the open telephone line.

First responders forced entry after an unresponsive woman was seen on the kitchen floor with obvious signs of violence, police said. Officers found David and Anne Martin with traumatic injuries and no sign of life.

While officers were attending to the victims, Deborah Martin walked down from the home's second floor. She was detained and taken to the police station for investigation.

Anne Martin was a former teacher at Wheeling High School, said Teri Levey, division assistant in the school's Social Science/World Language/English Learner Division. Levey said she and other colleagues are stunned by the news.

"I worked with her for 16 years. We had done things as couples with each other. It's tragic," she said.

The Martins had two children, three stepgrandchildren and a grandchild, she said.

Anne Martin taught human geography at Wheeling High until her retirement in 2014, Levey said. She occasionally returned to the school to substitute-teach psychology and English as a Second Language classes, and to administer placement tests.

She started working for Northwest Suburban High School District 214 in 1988 as a resource assistant at Prospect High School, then became a part-time English Learners teacher and resource assistant at Prospect in 1992, according to district spokeswoman Jen Delgado.

She began teaching at Wheeling High in 1995.

"She was awesome," Levey said. "She was very calming and very knowledgeable."

Dian Perkins, a retired Wheeling High teacher, called Martin a "a phenomenal teacher." They saw each other just last week, she said.

"Her students loved her. Whenever the kids needed something, she was there for them," Perkins said.

Perkins called David Martin a "tremendous person" who was retired from Motorola. He was active with St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and would give communion to those unable to attend Mass, including people in nursing homes. He also played guitar in the parish's music ministry.

"They lived their religion in their daily lives," she said.

David Martin, neighbors said, also was a Vietnam veteran.

Longtime neighbor Madeleine Gerrish described the Martins as "super nice people." She said the couple had been living in their house for more than 25 years.

A candlelight vigil in remembrance of the Martins is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Wheeling High School courtyard. Organizers have told those planning to attend to wear the school colors, blue and gold.

• Staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.