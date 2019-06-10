Body found in Jewel parking lot in Gurnee, but foul play not suspected

Gurnee police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in a parking lot on the near-west side of town Monday afternoon.

Crime scene technicians wearing medical masks could be seen in the parking lot of the Jewel near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road.

Gurnee police Cmdr. William Meyer said it does not appear that any foul play contributed to the person's death.

"There is no danger to the public," Meyer said. "We're still sorting it all out."

Meyer said that the Lake County coroner's office was assisting the investigation.