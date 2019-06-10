Barrington police investigating vandalism outside student's home as hate crime

Barrington officials say police are investigating the vandalism of an openly gay high school student's home and lawn as a potential hate crime. Officials are expected to address the incident when the village board meets Monday night at village hall. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Barrington police are investigating the vandalism of an openly gay high school student's home and lawn late last month as a potential hate crime, village officials say.

The vandalism occurred May 31, and involved someone sticking dozens of plastic forks in the front yard outside the home, along with a sign with the number to a suicide hotline and the message "Go (expletive) kill yourself" written on it, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison said Monday.

It is the second potential hate crime directed at the LGBTQ community in Barrington in recent months, said Morrison, an Elk Grove Village Democrat and the first openly gay member of the Cook County Board. The other involved the theft of a pride flag from outside a residence.

"We must all work to make sure these incidents do not happen to anyone in our community," Morrison said in a statement released Monday. "As Cook County's first openly LGBTQ Commissioner, this incident strikes me to my core. My heart goes out to the family affected by this incident, and to all LGBTQ individuals and allies here in Barrington and the region."

Morrison, along with a representative of Congressman Sean Casten, plans to address the incident with the Barrington village board tonight when the panel meets at 8 p.m.

In a statement on the village's website, officials say Barrington has zero tolerance for hate crimes or bullying of any kind.

"Barrington is a place where all individuals should feel safe and free from harassment at all times," the statement reads. "Our Barrington Police Department and our community leaders actively work as part of the Healthier Barrington Coalition and with the Barrington 220 school district on numerous programs to promote the well-being of all our students, which include B Strong Together, Broncos Committed, and Text-a-Tip. We encourage all those in our community to support these programs and to ensure that Barrington is a safe place for all."