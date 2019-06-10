Barrington police investigate vandalism at openly gay student's home as hate crime

hello

Barrington police are investigating the vandalism of an openly gay high school student's home and lawn late last month as a potential hate crime, village officials say.

Scott Nelles said he told police that several hundred plastic forks were placed randomly on his family's South Cook Street lawn and a for-sale sign left against a tree near the street on May 31. The sign had a toll-free suicide prevention hotline number, an obscenity and "KYS" -- a known acronym for kill yourself.

Nelles said his daughter, who will be a Barrington High School junior, was harassed on social media a week earlier for being openly lesbian.

He said his family has been gratified by the outpouring support from fellow Barrington residents and the diligence of police investigators working the case. Some residents even dropped off items showing their support, including rainbow pinwheels and a heart-shaped balloon.

He said the message that was part of the vandalism was most upsetting to he and his wife, Sharon.

"Forks in the yard, that's like a prank," Nelles said. "It sounds to me like it's today's toilet paper and actually, probably a lot easier to clean up than toilet paper. But the fact there was a sign in the yard and it had the suicide prevention hotline and had written 'Go (expletive) KYS,' or go kill yourself, that's a pretty clear message. And a pretty clear message of hate."

It is the second potential hate crime directed at the LGBTQ community in Barrington in recent months, said Kevin Morrison, an Elk Grove Village Democrat and the first openly gay member of the Cook County Board. The other involved the theft of a pride flag from outside a home, an incident mentioned by Gov. J.B. Pritzker during his inauguration address in January.

"We must all work to make sure these incidents do not happen to anyone in our community," Morrison said in a statement released Monday. "As Cook County's first openly LGBTQ Commissioner, this incident strikes me to my core. My heart goes out to the family affected by this incident, and to all LGBTQ individuals and allies here in Barrington and the region."

Morrison, along with a representative of congressman Sean Casten, plans to address the incident with the Barrington village board tonight when the panel meets at 8 p.m.

In a statement on the village's website, officials say Barrington has zero tolerance for hate crimes or bullying of any kind.

"Barrington is a place where all individuals should feel safe and free from harassment at all times," the statement reads. "Our Barrington Police Department and our community leaders actively work as part of the Healthier Barrington Coalition and with the Barrington 220 school district on numerous programs to promote the well-being of all our students, which include B Strong Together, Broncos Committed, and Text-a-Tip. We encourage all those in our community to support these programs and to ensure that Barrington is a safe place for all."

Patty Dowd Schmitz, the village's director of communications, marketing and events, said Monday there is no update on the police investigation into the May 31 vandalism.

Barrington police documents show a report of a possible hate crime related to the theft of a rainbow flag was received at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 9, in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Drive North.

A resident told police that someone in the overnight hours entered the home's backyard and removed the flag from a pole near a private lake in the Fox Point subdivision. The resident said the rainbow flag was replaced with a U.S. flag.

Pritzker cited the theft in January, saying a neighbor put a pride flag in her yard in support of the couple whose flag was stolen -- a gesture that led many others to fly rainbow flags in Fox Point.