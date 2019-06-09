Two women killed in head-on crash near Grayslake

Two woman were killed Saturday night when a van veered into their lane of traffic along a Grayslake-area road and collided head on with their car, authorities said Sunday.

The victims, a 56-year-old Ingleside resident and a 64-year-old resident of Round Lake Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:05 p.m. on Fairfield Road, north of Route 60, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

According to sheriff's police, a 51-year-old Round Lake Beach man was driving a Ford E350 van south on Fairfield when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck the driver's side of a Honda Odyssey minivan. The van then collided head on with a Kia Forte driven by the 56-year-old Ingleside woman, killing her and her front-seat passenger, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford and driver of the Honda, a 42-year-old Hainesville man, were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and autopsies for the two woman killed are scheduled for Monday. Their names were not disclosed publicly Sunday.

Investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit are working to determine why the driver of the Ford crossed the median into the wrong lane of traffic, officials said.