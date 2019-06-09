Police: Man threatened Round Lake Park resident with golf club

A Chicago man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges alleging he broke down the door to a Round Lake Park home Saturday morning and threatened its resident with a golf club.

Richard Douglas-McDonald, 21, of the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, is charged with criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer and three counts of criminal trespass stemming from his arrest, police said Sunday.

According to police, Douglas-McDonald was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the altercation in the 400 block of Clifton Drive.

Police say the incident came several hours after Douglas-McDonald was charged with a battery at the same and was released on a recognizance bond. Douglas-McDonald returned to the home, smashed out a back door window with a golf club, kicked in the door and then chased the resident with the club, according to police.

Douglas-McDonald is being held on $25,000 bail pending a court appearance Tuesday.