Civil War re-enactors battle through the weekend in Elgin

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/8/2019 11:51 AM
  • Mike Draper of Troy, Missouri, portrays a soldier from the 10th Infantry Regiment, Company H, from Sandwich during the Elgin Civil War Experience on Saturday. The event continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

More than 300 re-enactors were taking part in the Elgin Civil War Experience this weekend on property adjacent to 600 S. State St.

The third annual event features battle re-enactments, infantry and artillery drills, cavalry competitions, a fashion show, appearances by various generals of the era, Confederate and Union encampments, medical field operations, and ongoing demonstrations throughout the various camps.

Admission is $5. The event continues through 4 p.m. today and from 6:45 to 10 p.m. tonight with candlelight tours, period music, dance and 9:30 p.m. firing of cannons. The event resumes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Kate O'Leary, special events coordinator for the city of Elgin, said the passion of the re-enactors has driven the city-sponsored event since 2017. "The re-enactors are an incredibly dedicated group of people who really turn the event grounds into a step back in time," she said.

More information is at cityofelgin.org.

