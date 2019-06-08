 
News

Arlington Park crowd cheers living Medal of Honor recipients Saturday

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 6/8/2019 5:32 PM
  • Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Brady, left, gives a flag that flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to Richard Duchossois, chairman emeritus of Arlington Park, during military appreciation day at Arlington in Arlington Heights.

  • Medal of Honor recipient Patrick Brady is flown in by helicopter with a flag that flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during military appreciation day at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights.

  • Fans clap for Medal of Honor recipients during military appreciation day at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights.

  • The Shannon Rovers perform during military appreciation day at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights.

  • Monica Benson plays taps in front of a flag that flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during military appreciation day at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights.

  • Richard Duchossois, Arlington Park chairman emeritus, holds a flag that flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during military appreciation day at Arlington Saturday in Arlington Heights.

  • Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Williams of Quiet Dell, West Virginia, salutes during the national anthem during military appreciation day at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights.

Typically, the horses are the main attraction at Arlington Park on any race day.

But this Saturday, 19 Medal of Honor recipients stole the show, capturing the hearts of fans who greeted them with enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation.

The piercing sound of bagpipes cut through the silence that befell the racecourse in between races as the honorees were ushered in to be recognized for Military Appreciation Day.

A presentation of colors, a stirring rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute paid tribute to the men hailing from all over the country who served in nearly every conflict since World War II through to the war on terror.

The colors that previously flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were presented to Richard Duchossois, Arlington Park's chairman emeritus and a decorated World War II veteran.

The crowd also observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers who gave their lives during the D-Day Normandy invasion, which marked its 75th anniversary on June 6.

"These are the men that changed the world," Duchossois said. "They put their country's freedom above their own safety. These are our heroes. Freedom isn't free. We all understand that now. These are the men that taught us that. All the world is indebted to them."

