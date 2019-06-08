Arlington Park crowd cheers living Medal of Honor recipients Saturday

Typically, the horses are the main attraction at Arlington Park on any race day.

But this Saturday, 19 Medal of Honor recipients stole the show, capturing the hearts of fans who greeted them with enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation.

The piercing sound of bagpipes cut through the silence that befell the racecourse in between races as the honorees were ushered in to be recognized for Military Appreciation Day.

A presentation of colors, a stirring rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute paid tribute to the men hailing from all over the country who served in nearly every conflict since World War II through to the war on terror.

The colors that previously flew over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were presented to Richard Duchossois, Arlington Park's chairman emeritus and a decorated World War II veteran.

The crowd also observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers who gave their lives during the D-Day Normandy invasion, which marked its 75th anniversary on June 6.

"These are the men that changed the world," Duchossois said. "They put their country's freedom above their own safety. These are our heroes. Freedom isn't free. We all understand that now. These are the men that taught us that. All the world is indebted to them."