Rundgren, Dolenz bring Beatles tribute show to Arcada

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees' fame will perform with Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren and others Oct. 1 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Todd Rundgren will perform Oct. 1 in a "White Album" tribute at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles. Associated Press, 2015

Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz and Christopher Cross will be on one stage Oct. 1 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles.

The occasion? "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today -- A Tribute to the Beatles' 'White Album.'"

Tickets went on sale Friday.

Other performers will include Jason Scheff, singer with Chicago, and Joey Molland, singer/guitarist/songwriter for Badfinger.

To buy tickets, call (630) 962-7000, or visit arcadalive.com.

Besides the 30 songs on the album -- nicknamed the "White Album" because of its white cover and lack of a title, just the name of the band -- the artists will play some of their own works, according to Ron Onesti, chief executive officer of Onesti Entertainment Corp.

The Beatles' album included songs such as "Dear Prudence," "Back in the USSR," "Blackbird" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Cross won five Grammy Awards in 1979 for his debut album.

Rundgren's hit singles include "I Saw the Light," "Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends" and "Bang the Drum."

Dolenz sang and drummed for the Monkees, including lead vocals on "Last Train to Clarksville" and "I'm a Believer."

Scheff joined Chicago in 1985, replacing Peter Cetera.