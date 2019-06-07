Police SWAT teams responding to standoff in Gurnee

Police are responding to a report of a barricaded person in Gurnee, authorities said Friday.

Police SWAT teams are in place near the Fairbridge Inn Express hotel on the northeast corner of Waveland and Grand avenues. Police can be seen going in and out of the hotel.

Gurnee Crime Prevention Officer Shawn Gaylor would not confirm that is the location of the barricade.

Gaylor said police received the first call about 9 a.m. She said there are no reports of injuries.

She would not say if the barricaded person is male or female or if that person is armed.

Waveland is closed at Grand, but traffic is open east and west on Grand Avenue.

People should avoid the area near that intersection, the village tweeted at 10:17 a.m.

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said his department is assisting Gurnee police. He had no additional comment.

At least four vehicles from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System are at the scene, as well as police from several suburban departments, including Libertyville, Lincolnshire, North Riverside, Zion and Antioch.

Gurnee police and fire department officials couldn't be reached for comment.