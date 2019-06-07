Man in motorized chair, car collide in Schaumburg

A 66-year-old Schaumburg man who had been using a motorized mobility chair was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a collision with a car driven by a 76-year-old Schaumburg woman.

The man was reported to be conscious and breathing at the time paramedics transported him, Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney said.

The woman's car was traveling west on Schaumburg Road when the collision occurred at the intersection with National Parkway, McCartney added.

The collision remained under investigation Friday afternoon.