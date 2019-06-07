Lane closures on Skokie Highway
Lane closures on Skokie Highway (Route 41) from Park Avenue West to Chantilly Lane in Highland Park will begin Monday, June 10. Nightly and weekend lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as well as daytime shoulder closures, are needed for resurfacing, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Concrete patching will be completed during two extended weekend lane closures, from 8 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays in late July. The work is expected to be complete by the end of November. Visit http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/ for general information on road work in northern Illinois.
